Akali Dal committed to follow principles of Parkash Badal, says Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, April 25 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Friday said the party was committed to following the principles laid down by late party chief and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and that he would not flinch from making any sacrifice to ensure there was no fissure in communal harmony in Punjab.

In his address on the occasion of the second ‘barsi’ (death anniversary) of the elder Badal, which was attended by thousands of people, the SAD President said: "I am committed to following Badal sahib’s 'soch' and making Punjab the number one state in the country. I appeal to all those who have come here to keep the former Chief Minister’s ideals in their hearts and work for strengthening SAD and working selflessly for Punjab."

He also explained how the former CM best exemplified the slogan of ‘Raj Nahi Sewa’ and had kept away from religious politics and had received the love and affection of every community to earn the sobriquet of "CM of the masses".

Speaking about the former Chief Minister and his passion for skill development and creating employment for youth, Sukhbir Badal said: "It is a matter of great happiness that the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has approved the proposal for the establishment of a Skill Centre at Badal village”.

"We will provide land for the centre, which will be the second such centre in the country after Bhubhaneshwar."

The NSDC advisor also handed over the approval letter in this connection to the SAD President and disclosed that the centre, which would be named as the S Parkash Singh Badal Skill India Centre, would provide specialised training to 2,000 students each year.

In his remarks on the occasion, senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder recalled his decades-long association with Parkash Singh Badal, highlighting various incidents of the struggle and sacrifices made by the former Chief Minister for the people’s cause. He also narrated the episode of how the former CM put his government at stake to save Balwant Singh Rajoana from the gallows.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami urged everyone to draw inspiration from Parkash Singh Badal’s life, emphasising his 75 years of devoted and dedicated service to SAD. He described how the former CM Badal took everyone along with him on the path of progress.

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, listed various Panthic contributions by Parkash Singh Badal, including the establishment of Sikh memorials and the commemoration of significant Shatabdi events. He urged the Sikh community to follow the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, unite to counter anti-Panthic forces and identify internal adversaries who were bent on damaging the Sikh Panth and its institutions.

