Akali Dal expels Bibi Jagir Kaur & Chandumajra, six other rebels

Chandigarh, July 30 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday expelled eight leaders, comprising Bibi Jagir Kaur and Prem Singh Chandumajra, from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

It also removed seven leaders as ‘halka in-charges’ and announced that these vacancies would be filled soon after taking detailed feedback from party workers.

A decision to this effect was taken by the party’s disciplinary committee headed by senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhundur at a meeting here.

The expelled leaders were Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikander Singh Maluka, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Surinder Singh Thekedar and Charanjit Singh Brar.

The seven constituencies which have fallen vacant after the expulsion of their constituency are Nakodar, Bholath, Ghanuar, Sanour, Samana, Garhshankar and Rajpura.

Giving details, Bhundur said it was revealed during introspection that these eight leaders had actively colluded with the party’s “enemies to create divisions in the party and weaken it.”

“It was also felt that these leaders have willfully damaged the image of the party as part of a wider conspiracy,” he said.

He said the decision to expel the leaders had been taken after careful consideration.

“They were given ample opportunity to discuss their issues in the party forum. The working committee meeting of June 26 had also through a resolution appealed to them to discuss their misgivings in the party forum but they refused to do so.”

Bhundur said instead of showing restraint the party leaders increased the scope of their anti-party activities in a planned manner and made it clear that they did not have any faith in the party organisation.

