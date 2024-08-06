Akali Dal to hold delegate session in Nov to prepare long-term agenda

Chandigarh, Aug 6 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday decided to hold a three-day delegate session in November at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab to prepare the party's long-term agenda.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the party’s core committee presided over by party President Sukhbir Badal.

The core committee decided that the delegate session would deliberate on important issues, including injustices perpetrated on Punjab as well as issues related to health, education, environment, the NRI community and ways and means to strengthen federalism.

The committee also decided to hold political conferences on August 15 to commemorate the martyrdom of Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru at Isru village in Khanna; on August 19 at Baba Bakala on the occasion of Rakhar Punia; and on August 20 at Longowal to commemorate the death anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.

Meanwhile, both the working committee and the core committee, which met here, also approved all decisions taken by the disciplinary committee of the party on July 30 and August 1 under which some leaders were expelled from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Both committees on the occasion passed a resolution giving approval to party President Badal to fill the vacancies created in the working committee due to the death of some members as well as those who had either left the party or had been expelled.

Badal took notice of the "political vendetta" unleashed against senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia during the meeting. Other members while expressing solidarity with Majithia said that the harassment being meted out to the leader was intolerable.

All members noted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was pursuing a "false and fabricated case registered against Majithia under the NDPS Act and had made multiple SITs to frame him but to no avail".

They claimed that the Special Investigating Team (SIT) had gone to the extent of preventing Majithia from attending court hearings by issuing repeated summons in an attempt to make him suffer an adverse court order.

