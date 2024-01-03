Akali Dal to hold Punjab Bachao Yatra from Feb 1

Chandigarh, Jan 3 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday decided to hold a Punjab Bachao Yatra from February 1 to take the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to task for failing Punjab on all fronts.

It was also decided to support the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) decision to organize an Aape Gur Chela nagar kirtan from Sri Anandpur Sahib to Sri Talwandi Sabo from January 10 to 16 to mark the Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the SAD’s core committee presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The core committee decided to hold a Punjab Bachao Yatra from February 1 to expose the AAP government which had betrayed all sections of people, including farmers, weaker sections of society, trade and industry, youth and government employees.

It was decided that Badal would lead the yatra and that he would cover all 117 assembly constituencies, including spending two days in each constituency.

It was also decided to hold seminars in all major towns and cities to focus on the issues of the state and grievances of its people.

The meeting decided to discuss the manner in which the federal structure was being weakened even as efforts were on to weaken regional parties.

It said all other issues of Punjab, including the denial of its capital to the state as well as its river waters, would be taken up in the seminars. A committee comprising Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mahesinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema and Harcharan Singh Bains has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting these seminars.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who attended the meeting, also disclosed that the SGPC had decided to hold an Aape Gur Chela March from Sri Anandpur Sahib to Sri Damdama Sahib from January 10 to 16.

The core committee, while applauding the move, urged the SAD rank and file to extend overwhelming support to the march. It was also decided that the party Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes wings, besides the Youth Akali Dal and the Istri Akali Dal would hold meetings to make people aware of the March.

Besides this, it was decided that the Istri Akali Dal would hold a conference at Sri Muktsar Sahib on April 12 and that the SAD would hold a conference at the same place on April 14.

