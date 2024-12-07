Akali Dal to provide evidence to Guv on Sukhbir Badal’s murderous attack

Chandigarh, Dec 7 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday said a party delegation would seek an appointment with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submit videographic evidence, including CCTV camera footage, of the Sri Darbar Sahib complex to prove the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government facilitated the murderous attack on Sukhbir Badal.

Majithia told the media that the party would also demand the registration of cases against Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh Randhawa, besides other police officials, who had facilitated Babbar Khalsa International operative Narayan Singh Chaura to approach Sukhbir Badal and try to assassinate him by firing from a point-blank range.

He said the party would also make it clear that the AAP government was indulging in dangerous event management exercises which could have serious repercussions on the peace and communal harmony in the state.

“We are convinced AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is directly behind these efforts to vitiate the atmosphere in the state and that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is executing his master’s plan,” he said.

In a detailed presentation, Majithia also released CCTV footage from the Sri Darbar Sahib complex which conclusively indicted Superintendent of Police Randhawa as he “is not only seen meeting the greeting the attacker Narayan Chaura in the complex but also shaking hands with him and whispering in the militant’s ear”.

The Akali leader also released his footage trying to isolate Sukhbir Badal while he was performing ‘sewa’ in the ‘langar’ hall by pushing back youth leader Parambans Romana and other youth who were standing with Sukhbir Badal.

“All this shows the police officer was acting as per a script which was aimed at realising the goal of Narayan Chaura.”

In more new footage, Majithia also showed how Chaura conducted an exhaustive recee of Sri Darbar Sahib both on December 3 and 4. He said on December 4 Chaura climbed up and down the stairs leading to Sri Harmandar Sahib repeatedly for two hours in an effort to approach Sukhbir Badal from behind.

He also showed how Chaura was facilitated by a policeman in civil dress and guided towards where Sukhbir Badal was sitting. “Finally Chaura after two hours went to a washroom outside the complex in what we think was to cock his semi-automatic pistol and then was allowed to approach Sukhbir Badal and shoot at him.”

Asking Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar as to what the 175 security personnel he had supposedly posted at Sri Darbar Sahib were doing both on December 3 and 4, Majithia said “as per norms fixed for Z plus security category protectees, the state police is supposed to keep watch on all persons who are likely to threaten the protectee.”

“Narayan Chaura was on this list, but the Amritsar police gave him a carte blanche to roam around freely in the Sri Darbar Sahib complex without any check whatsoever. Why they did this needs to be probed, ideally by a high court-monitored investigation so that all police officers guilty of colluding with anti-national forces can be punished appropriately,” he added.

