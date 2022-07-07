Akasa Air gets DGCA licence, to start operations by July-end

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted Akasa Air gets closer to starting its operations later this month as the airline gets the operator certificate. The license comes after the airline had unveiled the first look of its airline crew uniform. The airline plans to induct somewhat 18 aircrafts by end of financial year FY23. Akasa Air is one of the most awaited low-cost airlines to enter the aviation industry.

Akasa Air tweeted saying, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC)."This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations," the airline said.In a statement today, Akasa Air said that the grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline’s operational readiness.Akasa Air stated that from late July, the airline will commence commercial operations with two aircraft, subsequently adding to its fleet, every month.By the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, Akasa Air plans to have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered over five years.

