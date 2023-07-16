Akashvani Srinagar hosts ‘Children Variety Show’ as part of India’s G20 presidency celebrations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 : As part of the celebrations of India’s G20 presidency, Akashvani Srinagar hosted a captivating Children Variety Show showcasing a delightful range of children’s performances.

The event was held at Akashavani’s auditorium in Srinagar on Friday and included songs, mushaira (poetry recitation), and speeches by children.

Sameena Shah, the Program Executive and coordinator of the event expressed her pride in India's G-20 Presidency and the selection of Kashmir as the venue for the third Tourism working group meetings.

"We are honoured to host this event in Srinagar. It marks the beginning of a series of events that will take place until September”, she said.

Thanking Akashvani for providing a platform for the children, Suhail Salim, from the audience said, "We are truly thankful to Akashvani for providing a platform for our children. This event has given them an opportunity to showcase their abilities.”

He added that the audience was enthralled by the exceptional performances of the talented children from the valley.

Maqsood Ahmad, the Program Executive and Producer of the famous program, 'Shaherbeen', highlighted the significance of such events in discovering and nurturing budding talents.

"These occasions present us with valuable opportunities to identify and nurture young talents. Radio remains the leading medium in our country, and it is crucial for us to establish a strong connection with children, as they are the future. Our society is teeming with talent, all we need to do is seek it out”, Ahmad told ANI.

The Children Variety Show not only highlighted the immense talent within Kashmir's younger generation but also celebrated India's role on the global stage through its G20 Presidency. The event served as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic prowess that exists within the valley.

As the curtains fell on the show, the echoes of applause resonated in the auditorium, leaving a lasting impression on the audience, a statement said.

It added that Akashvani Srinagar's Children Variety Show not only provided a platform for young stars to shine but also unveiled the hidden gems of Kashmir, showcasing the vibrant and talented spirit of its children.

“In the coming months, as the celebrations continue, Akashvani Srinagar promises to bring forth more exceptional events, continuing their mission to discover, nurture, and celebrate the abundant talent that lies within the picturesque region of Kashmir”, it added.

