Akhil Gogoi cautions Jamiat against interference in Assam politics

Guwahati, Aug 24 Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, a staunch rival of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday waded into the ongoing political storm triggered by Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind’s demand for Sarma’s resignation, cautioning the Muslim body against interfering in the state's internal political matters.

The controversy began earlier this week after Maulana Mahmood Madani, national president of the Jamiat and known political ally of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, reportedly demanded the Assam Chief Minister’s resignation during a meeting in Delhi.

The demand has set off a fresh debate in the state, with political analysts warning that it could inject communal undertones into Assam’s already sensitive political climate.

Reacting to the development, Gogoi said while the demand for a Chief Minister’s resignation is a democratic right, such a call should only come from the people of Assam and not from outside organisations.

“If the people of Assam demand his resignation, that is legitimate. But it is not right for the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind to interfere in our politics,” the legislator said.

However, the Raijor Dal leader also trained his guns on Chief Minister Sarma for his reaction to the Jamiat’s demand.

Sarma had reportedly brushed aside the demand with a dismissive gesture, which Gogoi described as “childish” and unbecoming of a constitutional authority.

“It is unfortunate for the Assamese people to have Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister, as he is an uncultured and uncivilised person,” Gogoi alleged.

At the same time, Gogoi cautioned that statements by national-level religious organisations could aggravate Assam’s delicate communal balance.

“We are in a very sensitive situation with existing Hindu-Muslim tensions. If organisations like the Jamiat meddle, the BJP might exploit this to fuel further unrest,” he warned.

Appealing directly to the Jamiat leadership, Gogoi urged them to stay away from Assam’s political theatre.

“I appeal to Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind not to interfere in Assam’s politics, and I also urge the Chief Minister to behave like a civilised leader. Assam’s people should decide Assam’s politics,” the MLA said.

