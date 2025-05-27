Akhil Gogoi welcomes Gaurav Gogoi's appointment as Assam Congress President

Guwahati, May 27 MLA from Assam’s Sivasagar and Raijor Dal chief, Akhil Gogoi, on Tuesday welcomed the Congress party’s decision to appoint Gaurav Gogoi as the state president.

The opposition leader also extended the deadline of a possible alliance talk with the Congress in view of Gogoi taking charge of the party in the state. Akhil Gogoi said, “We welcome Gaurav Gogoi as the state president of the Congress party in Assam. We earlier gave a deadline of May 30 for commencing alliance talks with the Congress for the next year’s Assembly elections. However, as Gaurav Gogoi has been newly appointed to take charge of the party, we would like to give them some more time to begin alliance talks.”

Notably, Gaurav Gogoi was appointed the Assam Congress President on Monday. While reacting to Congress leadership, Gaurav Gogoi said, “I am grateful to Congress President Shri @kharge ji, LoP Shri @RahulGandhi ji, GSO Shri @kcvenugopalmp ji and GS Shri @JitendraSAlwar ji for trusting me with this responsibility.”

Gogoi thanked the Congress leadership for entrusting him with the new responsibility. Acknowledging the contributions of his predecessor, Gaurav Gogoi praised former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah for his leadership and dedication. "He led the party from the front and made a tremendous contribution," Gogoi said, highlighting Borah’s efforts in navigating the party through challenging times in the state.

In a personal note, Gogoi reflected on the guidance and support he received from his family. "I would not have been here without the guidance of my parents and the support of my family, especially my wife and children," he wrote. He emphasised the crucial role his loved ones played in his political journey.

Gaurav Gogoi also took a moment to appreciate the senior leaders and party workers in Assam, calling them "dedicated and inspiring." He noted that their experience and wisdom had been instrumental in shaping his understanding of grassroots politics.

Looking ahead, he stated his intention to seek the blessings of the people of Assam and work collaboratively with his colleagues to strengthen the Congress’ position in the state. "I am confident that together, we will achieve great things," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor