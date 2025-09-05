Akhilesh alleges extortion, says Rs 8 lakh challan issued for his vehicle

Lucknow, Sep 5 Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP government of “extortion” and failing to provide basic facilities.

Speaking at a press conference at the SP office here, Yadav claimed that a challan of Rs 8 lakh accusing him of over-speeding was issued against his vehicle on the Agra Expressway.

“The vehicle given to us by the government is not even in good condition, yet such a challan was issued. The police are openly extorting money, and the entire system is being run by BJP people,” he alleged.

On the recent lathi charge on ABVP workers, Yadav said the video of the assault was painful to watch, calling it a fight between the “student council and the Vahini.”

Sharpening his attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, “He is sitting on the chair by usurping the rights of so many people, while not even being a BJP member.”

Yadav also recalled BJP MLA Ketakee Singh’s old remark about him being a “tap thief.” “My house was washed with Ganga water over that allegation. BJP may have forgotten it, but I never will,” he said. He also held CM’s advisor Awanish Awasthi responsible for a past sting operation, adding, “I will never forget it.”

On protests at Om Prakash Rajbhar’s residence and Sanjay Nishad’s remarks about breaking the alliance, Yadav said, “I don’t want to add value to such statements by responding. If they have any respect left, they should reflect on it. Also, he should take the PWD department instead of Panchayati Raj,” he quipped.

Declaring that the “countdown of the government has begun,” the SP chief said only 493 days remain for the elections. “This time, we won’t allow the BJP’s vote numbers to rise. They control the Election Commission, which is now a ‘Jugaad Commission’,” he alleged.

Criticising the government’s record on jobs, Yadav said, “Employment is not on the BJP’s agenda. Otherwise, the candidates of the 69,000 teacher recruitment wouldn’t be protesting, and schools wouldn’t have to be shut.”

On Teachers’ Day, he remembered Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, saying the next Samajwadi government would prioritise quality education and employment. “This government is destroying teachers, education, and society. They don’t want people to study,” he said.

Taking aim at the recent GST changes, Yadav said they were made only with elections in mind. “Profiteering hasn’t decreased. Trump’s tariffs silenced the BJP, while those who talk of Make in India are flooding markets with Chinese goods. This will kill the One District, One Product scheme,” he warned.

