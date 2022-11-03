Akhilesh gets 'demonetization boy' admitted to school

Kanpur, Nov 3 Khazanchi Nath, a six-year-old boy who was born in a bank queue during the demonetisation in 2016, has been admitted to a play school.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had promised to look after Khazanchi, has got him admitted to the school.

After seeing Khazanchi in school uniform, Akhilesh tweeted a picture of the boy and wrote" "Khazanchi Nath, who was forced to take birth in the line of demonetisation, has grown up now. We have taken the responsibility of his studies. From the power of education, other forces of personality are born. There is no greater empowerment than educational empowerment."

The boy's mother Sarvesha Devi said that the SP chief had taken the responsibility of education of her son Khazanchi.

Monday was his first day of school.

She said: "The SP chief has got him admitted in the Rama International School located in Jhinjhak area of Kanpur Dehat."

When Khazanchi was born, Akhilesh had not only aided his mother and siblings through several beneficiary schemes, but also took the responsibility of bearing the expenses of Khazanchi's studies.

Akash Gupta, director of the school, said: "Formalities of the admission were completed on Saturday (October 29). He came to the school for the first time on Monday."

'Khazanchi', which means 'treasurer' in Hindi, was born outside a bank on December 2, 2016.

His mother Sarvesha, had gone to withdraw money under the 'Lohia Awas Scheme' from a bank in Jhinjhak when she gave birth.

Thereafter, Akhilesh Yadav named him 'Khazanchi Nath'.

