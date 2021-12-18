Akhilesh jibes PM's 'upyogi' remark, says Yogi 'un-upyogi' for Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister's 'upyogi' remark for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, terming the present state government as 'un-upyogi' (useless).

In a tweet, the SP chief and former chief minister of the state cited incidents of crimes against Dalits and women under the rule of CM Adityanath.

"The daughter of Hathras, the farmer of Lakhimpur, the businessman of Gorakhpur, the insecure women, the unemployed youth, the oppressed dalit-backward are all saying... the present government is not useful for Uttar Pradesh, it is useless," Yadav tweeted.

"UP is saying today that it does not want the BJP" the SP further wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today praised CM Adityanath for eliminating mafia and undertaking development work in the state. He also coined a new slogan "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (UP plus Yogi is very useful)".

PM Modi said this at a rally after laying the foundation stone of 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, the people of entire Uttar Pradesh are saying - UP plus Yogi, bahut hai upyogi (it is very useful). UP plus Yogi, bahut hai Upyogi'," PM Modi said.

"You are well aware of what was the law and order situation in western UP before the government was formed under the leadership of Yogi ji," he said.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

