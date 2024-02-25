Akhilesh joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Agra (UP), Feb 25 In a display of unity among INDIA members, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Agra.

The SP President accepted the invitation to join the yatra after the seat-sharing deal between the SP and the Congress was finalised last week.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also present in the yatra.

All the three addressed the crowd gathered in Agra as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav joined hands to present a united front.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the coming days, the biggest challenge is to save democracy, and the Constitution, to fulfil the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar, that have been ruined by the BJP...BJP haatao, desh ko bachao."

Akhilesh Yadav is one of the first Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh to join Rahul Gandhi’s yatra that will continue till March.

Earlier last week, reaching out to Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress leadership had accepted the SP's 17-seat offer in Uttar Pradesh, ending all speculation of the alliance cracking up.

