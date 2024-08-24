Akhilesh seeks defamation case against BJP MLA for ‘insulting’ Mayawati; earns her praise

New Delhi, Aug 24 Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday demanded a defamation case be filed against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary for making 'derisive and derogatory' remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

The Samajwadi Party leader shared a video from a news channel in which the BJP MLA could be heard saying, "While there is no doubt that Mayawati has been the Chief Minister of UP for four times, it was the BJP which made her the CM for the first time. We made that mistake."

Chaudhary also called Mayawati "the most corrupt Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh".

Taking strong objection to the BJP MLA's remarks against the BSP supremo, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Political differences have their place, but no one has the right to tarnish her dignity as a woman."

Terming Chaudhary's comments baseless and highly objectionable, Akhilesh Yadav demanded to initiate legal action against the BJP legislator from Mant Assembly constituency.

"The BJP is saying that they made a mistake by making her the Chief Minister... This is also an insult to the public opinion in a democratic country. To baselessly accuse her of being the most corrupt Chief Minister is extremely objectionable," the SP chief said.

"A defamation case should be filed against the BJP MLA for his statement made publicly.

Meanwhile, the ‘unexpected’ support from the SP chief invited words of praise and admiration from Mayawati, giving rise to speculation of a thaw in the ‘Bua-Bhatija’ ties.

In a post on X thanking Akhilesh Yadav for voicing his support, Mayawati said, "The SP chief has responded to the false allegations levelled by the BJP MLA from Mathura district, acknowledging the truth about the BSP chief's honesty. The party is grateful for this."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor