Akhilesh Singh criticises BJP for failing to maintain coalition principles

Patna, Nov 18 Bihar Congress chief president Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticised the BJP over its approach to coalition politics, citing the withdrawal of support by the National People’s Party (NPP) in Manipur as an example.

He stated that the NPP’s decision to sever ties with the BJP in the N. Biren Singh-led government demonstrates that the BJP struggles to maintain alliances with other parties.

Singh also alluded to dissatisfaction within the BJP-led coalition in Bihar, claiming that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also unhappy with the BJP. He accused the BJP of not adhering to coalition principles, an issue, he said, has been observed across the country.

“How the BJP's actions in these states, including the developments in Manipur, demonstrate its failure to adhere to alliance principles of maintaining stable coalition relationships. There is discontent within Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also troubled by his alliance with the BJP in the state,” Singh said.

The NPP formally announced its withdrawal of support by writing to BJP President J.P. Nadda, a move that has stirred political speculation and tension. This development has had a ripple effect in Bihar, where the BJP is part of a coalition government, potentially influencing the political dynamics in the state.

In response to another question about the upcoming elections, Singh expressed confidence that the Grand Alliance would win all seats in Bihar, and similarly, the INDIA Bloc would secure approval from the public in Jharkhand as well.

