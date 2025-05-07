Akhilesh Yadav Reaffirms Samajwadi Party's Stand to Support Government in Action Against Terrorism

Following the Pahalgam Attack India gave befitting reply to Terrorism in Pakistan with Operation Sindoor. After the attack political parties responded to the attack. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav showed the strong support and reaffirmed that party stand to support Indian government in its action against terrorism. He suggested a need to remain alert amid the esclating tensions.

"The Samajwadi party is with the government in their decisions against terrorism. When the roots are attacked, the branches will eventually fall. We have to remain alert since we can't afford to make a mistake in protecting our borders and the country. We have full faith in our armed forces. They are the ones protecting us," Yadav told reporters during a press conference. He stated that Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav would attend the all-party meeting called by the Indian government and provide suggestions.

"SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav will attend the all-party meeting and make suggestions on behalf of our party. Some people used to say this was a new type of war in which the army would not be required. The consequence of this was that Agniveer was implemented as a temporary system. Why are the same people now adopting traditional methods?" Yadav said. With India's defence forces having carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief the political parties on the steps taken by it.