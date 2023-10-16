Akhilesh Yadav visits Deoria, meets family of the deceased

Deoria (UP), Oct 16 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday visited the Fatehpur village in Deoria district where six persons, including five of one family, had been killed over a property dispute on October 2.

The SP chief paid tributes to the deceased Prem Chand Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav first went to the house of Satya Prakash Dubey where five members of the family had been killed but could not meet anyone since his son Devesh was not present.

Devesh has been demanding that the house of Yadav should be bulldozed. He had said that he would not perform the post-death rituals of his family members unless justice was given to him.

Akhilesh Yadav then went to the house of Prem Yadav and met his daughters. A ‘Narain puja’ was held at the house on Monday and his daughter Archana said that the decision to bulldoze their house was unfair and would leave them without a roof over their head.

She said that she had asked Akhilesh Yadav to help in preventing demolition of the house. Akhilesh Yadav was accompanied by a large number of party leaders in Deoria. A heavy deployment of police was also seen and unidentified persons were prevented from entering the village where tension continues to prevail.

