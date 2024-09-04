Akhilesh’s dream of razing math-mandirs after 2027 will never materialise: Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, Sep 4 Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Wednesday came down heavily on the Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav over his assertions on ‘turning the bulldozers towards Gorakhpur’, saying that his evil designs of bringing down the math-mandirs after 2027 elections will never materialise.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Acharya Pramod Krishnam also drew a parallel between the SP supremo and the Mughal invaders who looted and plundered the country for centuries.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s statement is nothing but a reflection of Mughal invaders’ evil and pernicious designs with which they came to India and sought to disrupt the religious fabric of the country. From Babur to Aurangzeb to Taimur Lung to Nadir Shah to Muhammad Ghazi, all of these invaders damaged and destroyed many Hindu maths and temples. Now, Akhilesh Yadav is speaking the same language”, Krishnam said.

He also hurled pointed questions at the SP chief and asked: “What doesn’t he mean or want to achieve by declaring that he will turn the bulldozers towards Gorakhpur? Does he want to demolish the Gorakhpur Peeth much like what the Mughals did to Hindu temples? Does he want to raze the popular Hindu math to the ground?”

The former Congress leader also went on to enumerate numerous instances of anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan acts of past SP governments and said that his tricks won’t work now.

“One must remember that it was Akhilesh’s party which fired bullets at Ram Bhakts. He is the same leader who halted the construction work of Kalki Dham. He is the same vile person who tried to obstruct the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Pramod Krishnam also heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and rallied behind his remarks that bulldozers can’t be run by everyone as it needs both courage and brains to do the same.

“Many years after the country’s Independence, Uttar Pradesh has got an honest and upright Chief Minister who has been working for all citizens with one common vision. He is not a Chief Minister who could be cowed down or intimidated. Akhilesh Yadav’s dream of destroying math-mandirs after the 2027 elections will never succeed,” Pramod Krishnam said.

“Tough decisions can be taken by strong leaders only, who are righteous and non-partisan in their approach. SP and Congress leaders have no truthfulness, they cheat and defraud everyone, including Hindus and Muslims. They have been betraying all communities for long,” he pointed out.

--IANS

mr/dan

