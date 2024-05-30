Akhnoor Bus Accident: 21 Devotees Killed, 40 Injured as Vehicle Rolls Down Gorge on Jammu-Poonch National Highway

At least 21 devotees died and more than 40 others were injured when a bus rolled down a deep gorge in the Tanda Morh area on the Jammu-Poonch Highway in Akhnoor. The bus was coming from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

21 people dead and 40 injured after a bus rolled down a deep gorge. Bodies shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Akhnoor. Rescue operation underway: J&K Police

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident, officials said. The injured have been taken to Akhnoor Hospital for treatment.

"A bus carrying passengers from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident near Tanda, Akhnoor in Jammu," said Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the loss of lives in the bus accident. He announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the bus mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," Office of the Prime Minister of India wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her condolences. "Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," she wrote on X.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir expressed his condolences on social media, calling the accident "heart-rending." He said, "I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."