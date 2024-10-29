Akhnoor Encounter: Three Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Indian Army, War-Like Stores Recovered

Three terrorists were gunned down by Indian Army soldiers in Aknoor area of Jammu district in the 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) said White Knight Corps of Indian Army on Tuesday, October 29. One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed by evening in the operation that also witnessed action by special forces and NSG commandos and the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

Taking on social media website X, The Army’s White Knight Corps said, "After round the clock surveillance through out the night, an intense firefight unfolded today morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence has led to the elimination of three terrorists. The operation also saw the successful recovery of war-like stores, marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region."

The other two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a span of two hours after the joint teams of the Army and the police launched the final assault near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in the Battal-Khour area. The encounter has ended but the operation is on to retrieve the bodies of the slain terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border on Sunday night before appearing outside a temple and targeting the Army convoy.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, terrorists attacked an army vehicle (Ambulance) in Akhnoor. However, no loss of life or injury was reported. Soon, police and army launched a massive search operation in the area.