Akshay Kumar extols PM Modi’s call for ‘campaign against obesity’, shares video

New Delhi, Jan 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a healthy nation and the need for a ‘campaign against rising obesity’ at a recent event has received a big shout-out from the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The actor praised the Prime Minister for ‘enlightening and energising’ the countrymen towards adopting a healthy lifestyle and cutting down on ‘unwanted flab’ and also shared his video.

Sharing a portion of PM Modi’s speech from the 38th National Games launch, the actor said that he loved the way, the Prime Minister summed up the impact of unhealthy practices on our lifestyle.

“Health is the biggest wealth,” the actor wrote on X and also strongly advocated for everyone to follow PM Modi’s advice of regular exercise and nutritious food for a healthy life.

On January 28, PM Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun which will see 10,000 athletes competing in various disciplines over the next 17 days. He also described the National Games as a ‘celebration of India’s incredible sporting talent’.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi made a strong pitch about the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle and also raised concerns over obesity emerging as a ‘health hazard’ in the country.

“Figures show that our country is witnessing a spurt in obesity and related problems. Every section including the youths are being affected with this. It’s a matter of concern because with people becoming overweight, this is making the population prone to lifestyle diseases including diabetes, heart diseases and others,” PM Modi said.

He added that Fit India movement and National Games will serve as effective tools in encouraging people to live an active, disciplined and balanced life.

He also urged the countrymen to focus on two things -- exercise and diet control.

He encouraged everyone to take some time each day for exercise, whether it's walking or working out. Stressing about the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet, he suggested a reduction in unhealthy fats and oils.

“Old is gold because our ancestors used to eat fresh, natural and balanced meals,” he pointed out.

PM Modi also advised to reduce the use of cooking oil by at least 10 per cent each month, as such small steps can lead to significant health improvements.

“A healthy mind and healthy body can lay the foundation for a healthy nation,” he said, evoking applause from the audience.

PM Modi also urged the sporting community, state administration and community leaders to help the citizens in making them informed choices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor