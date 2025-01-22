Akshay Shinde killed for political gain, says Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamna

Mumbai, Jan 22 Shiv Sena(UBT) in its mouthpiece 'Saamna' editorial has slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government after the Bombay High Court observed that the inquiry report supported allegations that Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was killed in a fake encounter. The editorial said Akshay Shinde's case could have been tried on a fast-track basis and given severe punishment, but the Assembly elections were just around the corner and the accused was killed in a fake encounter.

It further claimed that as soon as Akshay Shinde was 'murdered', the BJP and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde made it a "big event to create an atmosphere as the state Assembly election was around the corner".

"After Akshay Shinde’s murder, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis almost hugged each other and firecrackers burst. The duo engaged in a credit war. Posters like 'Devabhau's justice' were displayed everywhere with Fadnavis’ photo holding a gun in his hand, calling him 'Singham'. However, the inquiry committee made a scathing observation that it was a fake encounter and held five policemen guilty," Saamna said.

“The court should also hold the Thane Police Commissioner, Thane Guardian Minister and Home Minister responsible. This murder could not have happened without their consent. Akshay Shinde's case should have been tried in a fast-track court and given a severe punishment. In the Kolkata female doctor rape and murder case, the court there sentenced Sanjay Roy, the accused, to life imprisonment on Monday. However, the West Bengal government had strongly argued for his execution. In such cases, public sentiment is strong and they want quick justice. This quick justice does not fit within the framework of the law and the Constitution. Therefore, murder cases like Akshay Shinde happen for political gain. After Akshay Shinde's murder, seven to eight serious cases of sexual assault and murder of girls took place in the Badlapur-Ambernath area. The case of Vishal Gawli, a murderer who raped and murdered a 13-year-old minor girl in Kalyan, is shocking,” reads the editorial.

“People were demanding that Vishal Gawli should also be encountered like Akshay Shinde. In this case, the brutal Gawli murdered a girl, but the elections were over. The police and their political bosses may not be interested in handcuffing Vishal Gawli,” it adds.

“The High Court exposed the lies of the state Home Minister and the police department in the Akshay Shinde case. Now, will the BJP or the Shinde group put the High Court in the accused box? Or will they blame Pandit Nehru and go free? The police officer who conducted the fake encounter of Akshay Shinde, Sanjay Shinde, is also a criminal in khaki uniform. His career in the police department is of a criminal nature. It was revealed that he had links with the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Sanjay Shinde is known as a 'kind' person who helps arrested criminals in exchange for financial exchange. Sanjay Shinde and his gang would have been recommended for the Police Bravery Medal, but the court has ended the game,” says the editorial.

Earlier, the High Court sentenced 20 policemen to life imprisonment for a 'fake' encounter in the criminal Lakhanbhaiya Pathak case. This includes Pradeep Sharma, a police officer who was in Eknath Shinde's group. It is said that Pradeep Sharma wrote the script and directed Akshay Shinde's fake encounter behind the scenes.

The Badlapur sexual assault case was a national sensation. A girl was raped in a school. The institution's management tried to suppress the case initially and the police were not ready to accept the complaint of the victim's mother. When the people of Badlapur took to the streets and riots broke out, a case was registered and later Akshay Shinde was arrested.

Commenting on the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, the Shiv Sena UBT asked like the encounter of Akshay Shinde, why was the encounter of the attackers who attacked and killed Santosh Deshmukh not conducted?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor