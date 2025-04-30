Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Gold Market Sees Huge Footfall Despite Price Hike (Watch Video)

Buying gold is considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya in India. The gold prices have surged in the country, yet there was a huge footfall at the gold shops. On April 30, the gold rate increased, just a few days after a slight dip in the gold rates. The buyers are rushing to buy ornaments, biscuits, coins, and many other gold items. IANS reported that on Akshaya Tritiya, gold markets saw high footfall as buyers, despite soaring prices, purchased gold for its auspicious value and savings.

Rajkot, Gujarat: On Akshaya Tritiya, gold markets saw high footfall as buyers, despite soaring prices, purchased gold for its auspicious value and savings pic.twitter.com/S0gzbJ3PUG— IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2025

Speaking with IANS, customers from Gujarat said, “The prices have definitely increased, but what can we do about it? There's no way to control it. Just like the heat is rising, gold prices are also going up.”

Rajkot, Gujarat: A customer says, "The prices have definitely increased, but what can we do about it? There's no way to control it. Just like the heat is rising, gold prices are also going up..." https://t.co/OswTwUYNa1pic.twitter.com/pI3teEcVRn— IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2025

Also Read: "600 North Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia": Seoul spy agency

Compared to 2023 and 2024, gold is far more expensive in 2025. On Akshaya Tritiya 2023, gold was worth Rs 61,000. A year later, on Akshaya Tritiya 2024, gold prices surged by 20% to Rs 73,000. Gold is up 30% from the previous year's Akshaya Tritiya, with 10 grammes of 24 carat gold going for Rs 95,000 today, Akshaya Tritiya 2025.

Check Today's Gold Rates in Major Metro Cities (Per Gram)

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on April 30 24 Carat Gold Rate on April 30 Delhi Rs 8,996 Rs 9,813 Mumbai Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Ahmedabad Rs 8,986 Rs 9,803 Chennai Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Kolkata Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Lucknow Rs 8,996 Rs 9,813 Bengaluru Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Jaipur Rs 8,996 Rs 9,813 Patna Rs 8,986 Rs 9,803 Bhubaneshwar Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Hyderabad Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798

According to jewellers, Akshaya Tritiya offers a fantastic chance to buy gold and silver in quantity. Global causes, such as Donald Trump's policies, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the US-China trade dispute, have caused both metals' prices to soar in the previous year. Gold and silver prices could drop if a conflict breaks out between India and Pakistan, according to experts. But such a scenario might also lead to inflation, which would have a financial impact on the populace.Open in app