Alba Smeriglio is new British envoy for Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Dec 8 Alba Smeriglio has taken charge as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh on Monday.

She represents the UK in the four states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Alba is a diplomat with a range of experience in roles overseas and in London. Her previous postings include Montserrat, where she served as Head of Programmes and Office, as well as other positions in the Caribbean and in South Asia.

In London, she has worked on a range of policy areas focused on growth, democratic governance, security cooperation and human rights.

She holds a BSc in International Development from the London School of Economics and Political Science, an MA from the University of Aberdeen, and a postgraduate degree in Politics from the University of Siena.

Alba replaced Caroline Rowett, who came here in February 2021.

In her farewell speech in July, Caroline had highlighted the UK's investments in the region, mentioning an agro-industry investment in Kullu and the establishment of an Indian operation by a Scottish distillery, underscoring the strengthening economic relationship between the UK and Himachal Pradesh.

As part of her Kullu-Manali visit in June, Caroline had engaged with stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sectors, including hoteliers, tour operators, and skiers, to explore collaboration opportunities.

During that visit, the UK delegation had interacted with artisans engaged in the creation of traditional Himachali handloom products.

On signing the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a significant step in strengthening bilateral economic ties, Caroline had told IANS, “The deal is expected to increase bilateral trade, worth 43 billion pounds in 2024, by 25.5 billion pounds, UK GDP by 4.8 billion pounds and wages by 2.2 billion pounds each year in the long run.”

The UK-India investment relationship currently supports over 600,000 jobs across both countries.

As of 2024, there are over 950 Indian-owned companies in the UK and over 650 UK companies in India.

