Alert in TN ports as Cyclone ‘Montha’ nears Andhra coast, Chennai, northern TN districts brace for heavy rain

Chennai, Oct 28 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a storm warning for several Tamil Nadu ports as Cyclone Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and moved closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Director B. Amudha said that Local Warning Signal No. 4 had been hoisted at Chennai, Ennore and Kattupalli ports, while Distant Warning Signal No. 2 was issued for Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Karaikal ports.

"The warning is issued when gusty winds are likely to be experienced by ports and vessels at sea. It enables authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent damage," she said.

According to the latest RMC bulletin, surface winds are expected to reach speeds of 90 to 100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, and fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea till October 29.

As 'Montha', which means "fragrant flower" in Thai, advanced towards land, heavy rain lashed several parts of northern Tamil Nadu.

Tiruvallur district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, with 72 mm at Ponneri and 62 mm at Avadi.

Anticipating more downpour, District Collector M. Prathap declared a holiday for all schools on Tuesday.

The RMC said moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and the southern coastal districts of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari.

In Chennai, schools remained closed as a precautionary measure amid overnight showers.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has placed more than 2,000 motor pumps and 457 tree surgeons on standby to drain excess water and clear fallen trees. Relief centres at 215 locations have been equipped with food, sanitation, and medical facilities to assist residents in low-lying areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made a surprise early morning inspection at the Command and Control Centre at Ripon Buildings to assess the city’s preparedness. The centre monitors rainfall, traffic flow, and water levels through a real-time surveillance network. Officials were instructed to address complaints received via the 1913 helpline and social media without delay.

With Montha expected to cross the Andhra coast later on Tuesday, authorities across northern Tamil Nadu remain on high alert for strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor