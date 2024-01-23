Alert railman averts train mishap in UP

Jalaun (UP), Jan 23 An alert railwayman on track patrolling averted a mishap after he noticed some stones strategically placed on railway points to cause obstruction near Bal Ghar Inter College in Jalaun district's Orai on Monday, police said.

He promptly reported the matter to higher authorities and stones were subsequently removed. Luckily, stones were found when no trains were passing through the affected lines.

Railway points are arrangements in a railway track to divert a train from the main line to the branch line.

The incident has raised concerns about the potential risks and disruptions it posed to railway traffic.

Police suspect the alleged troublemakers sought to create chaos by interfering with the railway points amid the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

