Alert truck driver, traffic police avert major accident in Bihar's Saran

Patna, Dec 4 A potentially catastrophic accident was narrowly averted on Wednesday near the Chhapra bypass in Bihar's Saran district, thanks to the swift actions of traffic police officials and the truck driver.

The incident involved a truck carrying CNG cylinders that began leaking while en route from Devendra Memorial Petrol Pump in Roza, Chhapra, to Chandni Fuel Station in Motihari.

The truck driver, Raju Ansari, detected the CNG leakage as the vehicle approached the Mehiya Over Bridge. He immediately stopped the truck to prevent a disaster.

The loud sound of rapid leakage caused panic among the locals, with people running in all directions fearing an explosion.

The traffic police on duty quickly took control of the situation, evacuating people from the area and halting traffic on both sides of the road.

Shops in the vicinity turned off stoves and other potential ignition sources to reduce the risk of an explosion.

Traffic remained suspended until all the gas from the leaking cylinder was safely released.

The Mufassil police station promptly informed the fire brigade about the situation.

Vishal Anand, SHO of Mufassil Police Station, confirmed that the truck was stopped as a precautionary measure.

"There was a CNG leak, but the leakage has stopped. Due to caution, this vehicle has still been stopped. Information about the incident is being taken from the driver," said Vishal Anand.

Raju Ansari said the gas leak was a sudden and potentially dangerous occurrence but credited the combined efforts of the traffic police and local residents for averting a disaster.

He highlighted that safety measures were immediately taken, including halting traffic and ensuring no open flames were nearby.

"Suddenly gas started leaking. With the help of traffic police and local people, the accident was averted. Thanks to the traffic police for this," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor