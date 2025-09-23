Aligarh Accident: Five, Including Child, Burnt Alive After Car-Truck Collision on National Highway in UP

An accident occurred on Tuesday morning, September 23, at the Gopi Overbridge on the Aligarh-Kanpur Highway in Uttar Pradesh. A car crossed the divider and collided with a cement truck coming from the opposite side, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Four people travelling in the car and the truck driver died. One person from the car was rescued by onlookers and taken to the hospital.

The accident took place around 5:45 am in the Akrabad area. Fire engines arrived late at the spot. At the time of the accident, the car was travelling from Aligarh to Kanpur, and the cause of the crash is believed to be either the driver falling asleep or the vehicle losing control. The bodies have not yet been identified.

Visuals From Accident Site

Uttar Pradesh: A car and a canter truck collided on the national highway near Gopi Flyover in Aligarh’s Akrabad police station area, causing a fire. Five people, including a woman and a child, were burned alive, and one person was injured. The accident occurred after a tire burst… pic.twitter.com/BzlMJWLVuX — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2025

One person trapped in the car managed to be rescued with the help of locals and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital by the police. His condition is stated to be critical. Fire tenders brought the blaze under control, and efforts are underway to identify the victims.