Aligarh Crime: Woman Allegedly Kills Husband with Lover, Who Was His Cousin

In yet another disturbing incident reflecting the growing number of marital violence cases, a shocking event has emerged from Aligarh where a wife has allegedly conspired with her lover, who was also her husband's cousin, to murder her husband, Rishi Kumar. The revelation of this plot by the police sent shockwaves through the family. The incident occurred on the night of June 17. Police have taken the woman into custody and are currently searching for the absconding lover. It has been revealed that the woman had been in a relationship with her husband's cousin even before her marriage.



Rishi Kumar, 30, was shot dead on June 17, and his body was discovered some distance from his home on June 18, with a bullet wound behind his ear. After her husband's murder, Rishi's wife, Lalita, attempted to create a false narrative. In her police complaint, Lalita claimed that a mobile phone belonging to a villager had been stolen, and Rishi was accused of it. She implied that this person might have murdered Rishi.

Truth Revealed in Investigation

After the post-mortem examination on June 19, Rishi's body was handed over to his family for last rites. However, during the investigation, police grew suspicious. It was discovered that Rishi's wife, Lalita, had an illicit affair with her brother-in-law (her husband's cousin). Although they did not marry, their relationship continued even after Lalita's marriage to Rishi. When Rishi became aware of their affair, Lalita allegedly conspired with her lover to eliminate Rishi permanently.

Returned Home Just 10 Days Ago

Rishi was the eldest of three brothers. He had been married for two years. His parents had passed away earlier. Rishi worked as a truck driver in Haryana to support his family. He had recently returned to his village just 10 days ago for his uncle's son's wedding. When Rishi was away for work, his wife used to stay at her maternal home. Some villagers had suspected that Rishi's murder might be due to an illicit relationship. Upon investigation, police confirmed Lalita's extramarital affair and uncovered that she, with the help of her lover, had murdered Rishi.