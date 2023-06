Aligarh mosque covered in tarp ahead of Holi celebrations to maintain peace

A mosque in Aligarh has been covered with tarpaulin before the festival of Holi, in order to ensure it is not smeared with colour.

On the instructions of the police administration on Holi, for the purpose of maintaining peace and order, Abdul Karim Masjid at Aligarh's most sensitive crossroad the "Halwaiyan" is covered with a tarpaulin at night so that hoodlums do not smear the mosque with colours during Holi.

Notably, like the last few years on Holi, the mosque in the sensitive area was also covered with tarpaulin at night so that no one would throw colour on the mosque due to Holi.

Haji Mohammad Iqbal, Mutawalli-Masjid Halwaiyan said, "On the instructions of the administration, we cover the mosque with tarpaulin so that no one can throw colour or dirt in the mosque."

Aqeel Pahalwan, a resident said, "Ever since the government of Yogi Adityanath has come in Uttar Pradesh, the mosque is being covered for about 6 to 7 years. With the help of the administration, we cover the mosque so that no one throws colour or dirt."

With Holi just around the corner, celebrations for the festival have already begun. There is a feeling of enthusiasm among people as they prepare to indulge in the festival of colours with their friends and family.

The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity and heralds the onset of Spring in the Indian subcontinent.

The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated over two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor