Alipur Fire: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 10 Lakh for Kin of Deceased

Delhi witnessed a horrific incident as a fire engulfed a paint factory in the Alipur area, resulting in the tragic loss of 11 lives and leaving several others injured. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced compensation measures for the affected families.

"It is a very sad incident. The fire broke out in a paint factory. 11 people have lost their lives and 4 others are injured. We will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to the people with major injuries and Rs 20,000 each to the people with minor injuries. The nearby shops and houses that got burnt in the fire will also be compensated after assessing the loss," Kejriwal said as quoted by ANI.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva also pledged immediate assistance of Rs. 50,000 to the family members of the deceased. He added, "BJP will provide assistance to the injured people, and we will give immediate help of Rs. 50,000 to the family members of the deceased. Delhi Government and CM Arvind Kejriwal should take full responsibility for this incident. They are only engaging in corruption when it comes to ground reality..."

The explosion and fire at a paint factory in Alipur, outer Delhi, resulted in 11 people losing their lives, and four more bodies have been found. Four individuals got hurt and are now in the hospital. The victims, including 10 men and one woman, were inside the factory, which also had chemical storage. The fire, triggered by an explosion, spread to nearby places like a drug rehabilitation center and eight shops. The factory owner, Akhil Jain from Sonipat, Haryana, is facing charges under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC.