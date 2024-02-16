Alipur Fire: Will Issue Instructions for Inquiry Into Delay in Arrival of Fire Engines, Says Arvind Kejriwal

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family who lost a member in the tragic fire at a paints factory in Alipur. The incident claimed the lives of 11 individuals. Kejriwal personally inspected the site to assess the situation following the blaze that erupted on Thursday evening. He also assured compensation for individuals whose shops and residences were impacted by the fire, in accordance with existing government policies.

The chief minister said there are allegations that there was delay in the arrival of fire tenders to the spot. I will issue instructions for inquiry into the alleged delay in the arrival of fire engines and how the factory was operating in this area, he said.

We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased. Each family will receive a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for their loss. Additionally, individuals who sustained minor injuries will be provided Rs 20,000 each, while those with major injuries will receive Rs two lakh each, he informed reporters.

An explosion followed by a fire at a paint factory in the Alipur area of outer Delhi resulted in the tragic deaths of 11 individuals. Authorities have reported that four people sustained injuries during the fire that occurred on Thursday evening and are currently hospitalized for treatment.