Alka Lamba of Congress to take on CM Atishi in Kalkaji seat

New Delhi, Jan 3 The Delhi Congress has fielded ex-legislator from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba from the Kalkaji seat against AAP nominee and Chief Minister Atishi, a decision that promises a thrilling contest in the South Delhi constituency dominated by low-income people and middle class Punjabi families.

Lamba, who is also the president of All India Mahila Congress, had joined the AAP when it was launched in 2012 after an anti-corruption campaign. She had also won as an AAP legislator from Chandni Chowk.

Earlier on December 24, the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) released its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

The party had released its first list of 21 candidates on December 12, fielding ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, setting up a contest between him and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Before the second list, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi participated in the CEC meeting via video conferencing while Delhi in-charge Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin and Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, among other members of the CEC, were physically present at the AICC headquarters here.

With the Congress and the ruling AAP not contesting together as an alliance in the Delhi Assembly elections, the grand old party has fielded Farhad Suri to take on the AAP's Manish Sisodia from Jangpura. Haji Ishraq Khan has been given a ticket for the Babarpur seat.

Rajesh Lilothia will be contesting from the SC reserved seat, Seemapuri.

The Congress has fielded Sushant Mishra from Rithala, Hanuman Chauhan from Mangol Puri (SC), Satish Luthra from Shakur Basti, Satender Sharma from Tri Nagar and Asim Ahmed Khan from Matia Mahal. Rajendra Ramdhari will contest from Moti Nagar and JP Panwar from Madipur (SC). The party has fielded Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu from Delhi Cantt and Vineet Yadav from Rajinder Nagar.

The Delhi Congress unit is also working on releasing a manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, with its city unit chief Devender Yadav saying the party does not make promises it cannot fulfil.

Sources indicate that the party is likely to include a promise of Rs 3,000 per month for women and 400 units of free electricity in its manifesto.

The Assembly polls of Delhi are due in February 2025.

