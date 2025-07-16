Alka Lamba slams Odisha govt, appeals to support bandh call on July 17

Bhubaneswar, July 16 President of All India Mahila Congress Alka Lamba on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Odisha government over the death of a girl student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi calling him ‘inexperienced’ who failed to stop atrocities on women in the state.

She also appealed to the people of Odisha to come out of their houses and support the 'Odisha bandh' or the statewide general strike call given by the Congress and other parties on July 17.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Lamba alleged that Odisha has become increasingly unsafe for women under the BJP-led government.

“The state machinery has failed miserably. A girl had to set herself on fire to demand justice. If this doesn’t shake the conscience of the Chief Minister, what will?” she asked.

Lamba held the state government responsible for the student’s death and termed it a result of administrative failure and lack of accountability.

“When law and order collapse, when criminals roam freely and victims die waiting for justice, then it’s time for the Chief Minister to go. We demand his immediate resignation and appeal to the Centre to impose President’s Rule in Odisha,” she said.

She also condemned the delay in medical treatment and the absence of prompt action from the administration.

“Timely treatment could have saved her. The system remained mute while a young girl was burning - literally and metaphorically,” she said.

Highlighting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s recent conversation with the victim student’s father, Lamba said, “LoP Rahul Gandhi spoke to the victim’s grieving father not just as a political leader but with the sensitivity of a son. He promised the family that Congress would stand with them until justice is served.”

She also attacked Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for targeting LoP Rahul Gandhi for raising his voice on the issue.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government of keeping mum on the issue, she questioned, “When such brutality happens in Odisha, why is the central government silent? Why no action? Is a girl’s life worth less than a political equation?”

Alka Lamba also announced that the Congress will observe a statewide Odisha bandh on July 17 to protest against the state government’s inaction and to press for the resignation of the Chief Minister.

He also stated that the party will demand for imposition of President’s Rule in Odisha during the upcoming Lok Seva session.

“Our protest will be peaceful, democratic, and in the spirit of justice. We appeal to the people of Odisha to support this bandh and raise their voice for the safety of daughters,” she said.

Lamba concluded by stating that the Congress will intensify its agitation if action is not taken immediately.

“This is not the end. The Congress, along with the people of Odisha, will fight until every daughter in the state feels safe and justice is delivered,” she said.

