All BJP MPs ran away during Parliament security breach: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 22 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the government over the issue of unemployment over the two people spraying the smoke in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and also said that when they jumped from visitors gallery the BJP MPs ran away.

While participating in the 'Save Democracy' protest at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi shared his account about the Parliament security breach and said: "Two youths came. They jumped from visitors gallery and sprayed the smoke. All the BJP MPs ran away. That is a different issue... those who call themselves patriot, 'Hawa Nikal gai unki'. You cannot see that on TV but we saw it."

Questioning the Parliament security breach on December 13 which coincided with the 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament terror attack, the Wayanad MP said, "How did they come inside, security breach happened, how did they bring the cylinders (smoke canisters), if they can bring that they could have brought anything."

He said that why did they protest, what was the reason.

"Unemployment. In country there is unemployment. Youths cannot find jobs. Those who do surveys, I told them to do a small survey by going into small town and find the youths who have taken cell phones, how much time they spend on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. And I got it done. I was surprised, they (youths) spend 7.5 hours every day.

"Why, because Modiji has not given them employment, their jobs have been snatched and gave them job to check phones," he alleged.

He also targeted the government saying that the youths did the security breach, it is your (government) fault. "And it was reason why they jumped in the house," he said.

He further said that this did not come in media that there is unemployment.

"Media says outside Parliament MPs were sitting and Rahul Gandhi recorded a video. They did not say that 150 MPs have been made to stand out, this question was not asked. Home Minister Amit Shah was asked how did they jump in Parliament and on unemployment, they suspended MPs. Media diverts issues," he said.

He also said that MPs are the voice of the people of the country, "and you have shut the mouth of 60 per cent people of the country and you think that you can make the people fear and threaten them".

He also spoke on Agniveer issue and said: "You brought the Agniveer scheme, you took away the feeling of patriotism. Now youth stand and says we are against Agniveer. If you think that you can threaten youths and media then you have not understood India and its youths. We all opposition leaders are standing here and this fight is between love and hatred. More you spread hate, more love will be spread by INDIA bloc leaders."

The opposition bloc have together on Friday to protest against the suspension of the 146 MPs during the Winter Session.

