All Delhi Govt ministers to be on ground to ensure implementation of GRAP-IV

New Delhi, Nov 9 Amid rising pollution levels and to ensure implementation of measures to control it, Delhi Government ministers will be on the ground at different locations across the city, sources said on Thursday.

The decision came after a meeting of ministers, including Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and others regarding pollution in the city.

“The government is unhappy with administrative officials regarding negligence in implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP),” said the sources.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, stated that pollution levels in northern India have remained stagnant.

Over the last eight to ten days, there has been slow air movement, decreasing temperatures, and the accumulation of pollution.

“Various sources contribute to this pollution, including biomass, vehicles, and stubble burning. In GRAP-IV, several vehicles, including BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel ones, have been banned. However, it has been observed that GRAP IV orders are not effectively enforced at the ground level by administrative authorities,” said Rai.

“In response, a meeting was convened to ensure the implementation of GRAP at the ground level, attended by all ministers. It was decided in the meeting that all ministers would personally visit various districts to monitor the situation,” said Rai.

Rai will be present in the north and northeast districts, Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot in southwest and west districts, Education Minister Atishi in east and southeast districts, and Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in south and New Delhi.

Minister of Food Supplies Imran Hussain will cover central and Shahdara districts and Minister Raj Kumar Anand will oversee the northwest.

“The ministers will also issue directives to officials on the ground, including visits to border areas and construction sites to ensure proper dust control measures. All bus depots will be monitored, and buses arriving from other states will be inspected,” said Rai.

“Given the current situation, it is expected that these measures will need to be in place for at least the next week,” said Rai.

