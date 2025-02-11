All departments in Andhra Pradesh to adopt e-office system by February-end

Amaravati, Feb 11 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed that all departments must fully adopt the e-office system by the end of February.

He asked officials to expedite the file clearance process in the e-office system and announced an assessment of its implementation would be conducted to ensure compliance.

During a meeting with ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat, Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) CEO K. Dinesh Kumar gave a presentation on the progress of e-office file clearance across various departments.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of expediting file processing, particularly financial files, which should not remain pending for extended periods. Officials were instructed to review bottlenecks, identify delays, and implement swift resolutions. Non-financial files should never be left pending, and budget-related matters must be addressed promptly.

CM Naidu expressed concern that some files have remained pending for six months to a year, which he deemed unacceptable. Dinesh Kumar reported that while some departments clear files within an average of three days, others continue to experience significant delays.

The performance of the public grievance redressal system was analyzed based on Service Level Agreement (SLA) performance, heatmap insights, and low grievance reopen percentages. The Chief Minister identified Revenue, Home, Panchayat Raj, and Civil Supplies as the major areas of concern, emphasising that district-level administration must be strengthened.

He stated that merely transferring grievances is not a solution and that the quality of grievance disposal must be systematically reviewed. Other states have implemented grievance quality review mechanisms, and Andhra Pradesh must follow suit. The impact of the Revenue Act on grievance redressal also requires assessment to ensure its effectiveness, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted key government-public touchpoints that influence perception, including pension distribution, Anna Canteens, paddy procurement, temple services, government hospitals, ration distribution, APSRTC services, and agriculture-related services such as fertiliser availability.

Pension distribution will be reviewed monthly, while Anna Canteens will undergo weekly monitoring, with feedback collected. The CM urged officials to ensure quality service delivery, utilize technology touchpoints, and implement QR codes to measure public satisfaction.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the public is the primary stakeholder and must be treated with patience and respect. He also noted concerns that some officials distribute pensions efficiently but mistreat beneficiaries, which must be rectified.

CM Naidu outlined the Mission Karmayogi initiative, emphasizing the importance of continuous training for government employees. An MoU has been signed with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to align with the AP Knowledge Society. The Karma Point System will be linked to performance evaluation, and the Global Institute for Good Governance (GIGG) will serve as a knowledge exchange hub.

The future roadmap includes the expansion of training programs and digital learning initiatives. He emphasised that a well-structured vision document and action plan have been developed, with the Government of India providing external resources for training.

