All educational institutions in Mumbai and Thane to remain shut on Tuesday

Mumbai, July 8 In view of the forecast of heavy rains, civic authorities have ordered all schools and colleges in Mumbai and Thane to remain shut on Tuesday, officials said late on Monday.

This will be the second consecutive day that all educational institutions in Mumbai will remain closed as a precautionary measure, given the heavy rainfall that claimed one life on Monday.

Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and coastal Konkan were battered by heavy rains since early Monday, disrupting normal life. The forecast for Tuesday is also heavy to very downpours in these regions, besides similar warnings for other parts of the state as all agencies went into a high alert mode.

