All efforts being made to dismantle terror infrastructure in J&K, says Northern Command chief

Jammu, Oct 25 A day after the Baramulla attack which left three soldiers and two civilian porters dead, the Indian Army said on Friday that it is putting in all efforts to dismantle the terror infrastructure in J&K.

"Our efforts are concentrated on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem, empowering youth and women, facilitating education, promoting sports and reviving the rich historical and cultural legacy,” Northern Army Commander, Lt General M.V. Suchindra Kumar said in a statement.

He said that the core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship among the citizens and the soldiers, while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly amongst the youth.

"These initiatives have not only fostered greater community engagement but also supported the successful execution of kinetic operations in the region. Through integrated military and social outreach efforts, we are contributing to the broader process of nation-building. Our endeavours in kinetic and non-kinetic operations have facilitated greater security. The Anti-Infiltration grid along the Line of Control and focused Counter-Terrorism operations in the hinterland have ensured an environment of peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," the Army Commander said.

"There is a synergy between the Indian Army, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces, police, and intelligence agencies which has paid rich dividends. We are simultaneously focused on the capability development in the Northern Theatre. A multiagency infrastructure development drive is underway along the northern borders enhancing forward area connectivity. A variety of weapon platforms and equipment are under procurement. Major impetus has also been given to upgrade/overhaul/ modify and refurbish existing equipment to enhance the operational capability," he added.

On the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar said: "You must be aware that the Foreign Secretary, Mr Vikram Misri in his statement on October 21, 2024, has stated that over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums. As a result of these discussions, agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."

The Northern Army commander also said that the army is also a major participant in the Make In India initiative to transform itself into a modern, Atmanirbhar and technologically advanced force.

"The Northern Command with its focus on operations has itself remained at the forefront of this drive.“We are working in close coordination with the industry to develop niche technology equipment to further augment our capability," he said.

Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar also said that "in addition to our role in internal & external security of the nation, we are also focusing on carrying out development activities in the region".

"Operation Sadbhavana Projects are being undertaken to execute development activities in border/remote areas of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. We are providing quality education to a large number of students from the Union Territories in the Army Goodwill Schools. Students are also being sponsored to study outside the Union Territories through the Jammu & Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme and Army Public School residential School programmes which are being conducted by us."

"In the end, I would like to highlight the peace, prosperity and improved security situation in J&K due to concerted and synergised efforts of the Indian Army and all other agencies/stakeholders. Indian Army will forever strive to provide a secure environment to the people of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh," Lt General Suchindra Kumar said.

