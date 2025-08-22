All eyes on PM Modi's events in Kolkata today as heavy rain in city, south Bengal on radar

Kolkata, Aug 22 The Met office has forecast heavy rain in Kolkata and south Bengal districts from Friday till the end of this week and issued a 'Yellow Alert' in this regard.

The city has been witnessing incessant rain since Thursday afternoon which resulted in waterlogged streets across Kolkata with traffic coming to a complete standstill.

With heavy rain on the radar today, all eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Friday, where he will inaugurate three Metro railway projects as well as attend a public meeting.

On Friday morning, several streets in south Kolkata remained under water due to continuous rain in the city. Traffic moved at snail's pace while people had to wade in ankle-deep water in the city.

According to the Met department, there is a possibility of rain in south Bengal again, due to the influence of cyclonic circulation and monsoon axis.

"A cyclonic circulation is positioned over North Odisha and adjacent Gangetic West Bengal. The monsoon axis is also active and has moved towards West Bengal. Currently, it has crossed Bankura, Digha and reached the southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain in all districts of the state. There is also a possibility of very heavy rain in some districts," said a Met department official.

As a result, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Jhargram districts for three to two days.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura districts and an 'Orange Alert' has been issued there.

Heavy rain is likely in districts of Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum on Saturday. Rain will continue in the rest of the districts as well. Thunderstorms are likely in all southern districts including Kolkata till next Monday. Among them, heavy rain may occur in North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts.

North Bengal will also receive rain due to the system. A thunderstorm warning is in place in eight districts of north Bengal on Friday. Heavy rain is likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts while heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts on Saturday. Thunderstorms will also continue in the rest of the districts.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 28.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.2 degrees Celsius which was 0.2 degrees below normal.

