All farmers in Telangana to be covered under 'Rythu Bharosa'

Hyderabad, Jan 2 All farmers who are cultivating crops will be covered under Rythu Bharosa, the farmers' investment subsidy scheme to be launched by the Telangana government after Sankranti.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee, which met on Thursday, to evolve guidelines for the scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy and Industry Minister Sridhar Babu attended the meeting.

The sub-committee will submit its recommendations including eligibility criteria for beneficiaries to the State Cabinet.

The Cabinet will take a decision on eligibility and other details at its meeting scheduled to be held on January 4.

The ministerial panel is learnt to have decided not to impose any conditions for implementing the schemes. All farmers, irrespective of their income and landholding, will get the benefit.

The sub-committee may recommend to the government to seek applications for the scheme from January 5 to 7.

Rythu Bharosa will replace the present Rythu Bandhu which was introduced by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

While under Rythu Bandhu, farmers were getting Rs 10,000 per acre annually, the assistance will be increased to Rs 15,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa as was promised by the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The sub-committee will recommend. The Cabinet will discuss and finalise the same.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on December 1 that Rythu Bharosa will be implemented after Sankranthi.

He said that the financial assistance under the scheme will be credited into the bank accounts of farmers after the festival.

Appealing to people not to believe the rumours being spread by opposition parties, he said that Rythu Bharosa is a guarantee given by Sonia Gandhi and it would be definitely implemented.

Opposition BRS has alleged that the Congress government is planning to deny investment support to many farmers. It warned the government against placing restrictions on the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has backtracked on election promise of providing financial assistance for three crops a year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor