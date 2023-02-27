All fishermen from India were brought back safely from Sri Lanka: MoS Fisheries Murugan

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on Monday said he went to Sri Lanka last week and had talks pertaining to the Indian fishermen attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on February 23. "All fishermen from India were brought back safely from Sri Lanka," the MoS said.After attending a meeting in the city, the MoS told reporters, "There is a demand to bring back our Indian fisherman's boats captured in Sri Lanka. Our MEA Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has already raised this issue with Sri Lanka."

The MoS also said, "We are in talks with Sri Lanka on it. Soon a joint-level committee with a ministerial-level meeting in April month will happen and steps will be taken to get back our Indian fishing boats from Sri Lanka."

The MoS said, "We are already involved in this and bringing the fishermen safely home." Murugan added, "If a single fisherman is not there, due process is taken up to bring him back." Six Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy."Six fishermen belonging to Tharangambadi and Mayiladuthurai district had ventured into the sea for fishing on February 21 from the Tharangambadi fishing hamlet. But, as they were engaged in fishing in the traditional sea waters, they were brutally attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel at 4:30 am on February 23," Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The CM added, "They have also taken away the fishing tools, engine, two batteries and GPS (global positioning system) equipment. The five fishermen injured in the attack have been admitted to a government hospital, Tharangambadi, for treatment. This attack is a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor