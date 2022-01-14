All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru to take place virtually

All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru will be conducted virtually until further orders due to rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, said an order from the Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka.

Benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi will hear cases in hybrid mode.

"It is hereby notified for the information of the Members of the Bar, parties-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron Variant (COVID-19) all hearings before the Principal Bench at Bengaluru shall be through virtual mode until further orders. In the Benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi, all the cases shall he heard by hybrid mode. In the Benches at Dhamad and Kalaburagi, parties-in-person shall appear through online mode and their physical appearance is not permitted," said the order.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 5,753 Omicron cases have been detected all over India.

( With inputs from ANI )

