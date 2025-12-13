All India Civil Services Sports meet begins in Patna; over 1,000 take part

Patna, Dec 13 A large contingent of athletes from the country's civil services has converged in Patna for the All India Civil Services Sports Championship 2025-26, which began on Saturday at the Patliputra Sports Complex and will continue till December 15.

As many as 1,084 civil servant athletes and officials from across the country are taking part in the three-day national-level championship.

The participants include 702 male athletes, 328 female athletes and 54 officials, representing all 28 states and nine Union Territories, including Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The championship features a wide range of athletics events, bringing together officers from diverse services to compete at a high level.

On the opening day, the morning session saw keenly contested 100-metre and 400-metre races, with participants displaying notable competitiveness, discipline and sportsmanship.

The Patliputra Sports Complex, which is hosting the event, is equipped with a synthetic track, international-standard field event facilities and modern infrastructure, ensuring professional conduct of the championship.

The competition includes a comprehensive set of track and field events, such as sprint and middle-distance races, high jump, long jump, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw and relay races.

A special highlight of the championship is the veterans' category for athletes aged between 40 and 60 years. The category aims to encourage participation by senior officers and promote interaction between experienced sportspersons and younger athletes, blending enthusiasm with experience.

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said it was a matter of pride for the state to host the All India Civil Services Athletics Championship.

He said it was particularly encouraging to witness government officers actively participating in sports despite the demands of their professional responsibilities.

"In Bihar, the Sports Department was established as a separate department in 2024. Since then, several international sporting events have been organised in the state. The government is continuously working to promote sports and athletes," the Chief Secretary said.

Pratyaya Amrit added that in the recent years, special emphasis has been placed on strengthening sports infrastructure across Bihar.

Sports academies are being activated at the district level, and multiple schemes are being implemented to identify and encourage young sporting talent, he said.

