All India Forward Bloc to launch 'Har Ghar Netaji' programme in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 30 The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), founded by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and currently a constituent of the Left Front in West Bengal, will be launching a three-month-long "Har Ghar Netaji" campaign in West Bengal from the New Year.

AIFB state secretary Naren Chattopadhyay said that the programme will be launched on January 1, 2024 and will continue till March 31, 2024.

"In these three months, our volunteers will be reaching out to at least three lakh families in the state with the message of Netaji and his teachings on the nation's development. The current Indian society is going through a crisis period, where the livelihood of the common people is at stake. We feel that Netaji’s lesson on nation’s development is the path that needs to be adopted to bring the country out of crisis. So we have decided to launch the unique campaign programme starting with West Bengal," he said.

Besides being the state secretary, Chattopadhyay is also the national chairman of AIFB.

Political observers feel that the campaign in a way is a counter of BJP's slogan of "Ghar Ghar Modi".

The decision to launch the campaign was taken during AIFB's 19th Party Congress in Hyderabad earlier this year.

