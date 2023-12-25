All is well in party: Nitish Kumar dismisses turmoil rumors in JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refuted speculations about turmoil within the JD(U) on Monday, emphasizing that the party was functioning harmoniously. He asserted that both the leadership and the party members were collaborating to fulfill the commitments made to the people of the state.

Addressing reporters during an event dedicated to paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed any discontent with the results of the opposition INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi last week. He expressed confidence that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized shortly.

Asked about rumours of turmoil in the JD (U) as recently reported in a section of media quoting BJP leaders, Kumar said, All are united in our party all is well. I don’t really pay attention to what they (BJP leaders) say about us. Let them say whatever they want it does not have any value. We are only concerned about the overall development of the state. We have undertaken many development works for the overall growth of Bihar.

We had announced 10 lakh government jobs to the youth of Bihar. Let me make it very clear that we will soon achieve this target around five lakh government jobs have been provided by the Mahagathbandhan government, said the CM. The Mahagathbandhan government’s initiatives are visible, he added.