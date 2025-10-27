All leaders make announcements, but I get work done: Tej Pratap slams Tejashwi Yadav’s promises

New Delhi, Oct 27 National President of the Janshakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Monday reacted sharply to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promises, saying that while all leaders make announcements, it is he who has the ability to actually get the work done.

Speaking to IANS, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “All leaders make announcements, but it is Tej Pratap Yadav who has the ability to actually get them done. Go and see the medical college we have built. I don’t care what other leaders claim.”

Tej Pratap also highlighted the challenges faced by the people of Bihar’s Mahua, saying, “The people are distressed and worried, they need employment. Here, who will become the Chief Minister depends on the people. The people decide, whoever they give power to, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal will establish itself here.

"I have worked a lot in Mahua. Earlier, people used to visit Patna for medical treatment, but now the situation has changed, they get treatment here in Mahua itself. I have worked for their betterment. The people here want work; they want employment, but they do not get it.”

He also spoke about infrastructure development in the region, stating, “There were no proper roads in Mahua. We have worked on development, including starting the work to open a medical college. Roads will also be built, and we will win.”

Tej Pratap Yadav’s remarks underline his focus on grassroots development and public service, portraying a contrast to leaders who, according to him, operate from comfort and make unfulfilled promises.

Earlier on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, held a press conference announcing several welfare measures, including doubling the allowance for Panchayat and Gram Kachahri representatives and introducing pension schemes for former members.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that the Mahagathbandhan only seeks “20 months” from the people of Bihar to prove that positive change is possible.

Yadav accused the NDA government of corruption, unemployment, and industrial neglect, saying, “The people of Bihar are ready for change. They gave 20 years to the NDA, now give us 20 months.”

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with the results to be announced on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor