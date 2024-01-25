All matters relating to Bengal school job case removed from bench of Justice Soumen Sen

Kolkata, Jan 25 In a sudden development on Thursday, all cases relating to the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal have been removed from the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar.

The development came just hours after Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the same court on Thursday afternoon accused Justice Sen of passing a "politically biased" order by dismissing his order on Wednesday directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in a case of the fake caste certificates in admission for medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Justice Gangopadhyay did not stop at that and also accused Justice Sen of reportedly calling Justice Amrita Sinha to his chamber and giving her certain suggestions on the cases related to the school job cases in West Bengal which are being heard by her bench.

Justice Sen also reportedly directed Justice Sinha to stop live-streaming of the proceedings of the hearings in her court at that time which took place before the Christmas holidays last month, he alleged.

Raising questions on why the Chief Justice of India should not initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice Sen, Justice Gangopadhyay also claimed that despite the apex court of the country directing for the transfer of Justice Sen from the Calcutta High Court almost two years ago, the direction is yet to be implemented.

Just hours after Justice Gangopadhyay floated these allegations, a notification was issued by the Calcutta High Court notifying that all matters will relating to the school job case will be heard by another division bench headed by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty with effect from January 29.

However, the notification did not specify the exact reason for the change.

