All online delivery services except medicines to be barred in New Delhi during G20 Summit

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan. Since the G20 is a high-profile meeting, several restrictions are imposed in the New Delhi district including the suspension of all online delivery and commercial services during that time.All cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food delivery, and commercial delivery services will be shut for three days in the New Delhi district, PTI reported.

“We can't allow cloud kitchen and food delivery services. Internet delivery companies such as Amazon and Flipkart will also not be allowed to operate in the controlled zone. Delivery executives can take medicines and essential items,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said on September 4 during a press conference."Cloud kitchens and food deliveries, or any commercial deliveries like Amazon deliveries, will not be allowed as we have stopped commercial services in the NDMC area," Special Commissioner of Police SS Yadav added.

However, the delivery of essential medical items, including lab reports and sample collections, will be permitted throughout the city. Vehicles for hotels, hospitals, and other significant installations in the New Delhi District that are involved in housekeeping, catering, trash disposal, etc. will be permitted following verification.''Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi,'' Mr Yadav added.Meanwhile, all Central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 considering the G20 summit.