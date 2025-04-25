All opposition parties with Centre in fight against terrorists: Sharad Pawar

Pune, April 25 Former defence minister and NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar on Friday said that all opposition parties are with the central government in the fight against terrorists.

He also stated that this is not the time to demand anyone’s resignation, but to stay united. He was reacting a day after the Centre met the opposition parties, especially after the terror attack in Pahalgam, killing 26 tourists.

“After what has happened in Kashmir, all the people of the country, political parties, should be with the government with one thought. We should not bring politics here. We should be with the government in whatever action the government takes against the terrorists. From our party, Supriya Sule attended the all-party meeting held on Thursday. At that meeting, all the parties decided to stand with the central government. I was happy to see that all the parties have taken a cooperative stance,” said Pawar.

“Terrorists took action against India… when action is taken against the country, we should not have political differences. My request is that we are with the government in whatever decisions are taken, but the government should also take this (terror attack in Pahalgam) more seriously,” he remarked.

Pawar stated that “it was being said that we have ended terrorism, there is no need to worry anymore. But somewhere or other, there is still a deficiency. That deficiency should be eliminated. If the country has been attacked, the government is taking a serious decision and admitting that there is a deficiency, then that deficiency should be eliminated immediately.”

He reiterated that opposition parties and Sharad Pawar will cooperate with the government in that work too.

To a question whether Home Minister Amit Shah should resign, Pawar said, “Now, those who attacked India need to be found and strict action should be taken against them. Therefore, I will not say today to remove anyone.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP President and state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that there is no need to politicise the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“The entire country should stand by the government and strengthen the hands of Maharashtra and the central government. But some people are doing politics,” he added. “The cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir is heartbreaking. However, some people are trying to politicise this incident and make a big fuss. Such people should stand behind the government and also with those who were killed in the attack,” he said.

“The government is making arrangements to bring them (the stranded tourists) back to Maharashtra. Hindus have been deliberately targeted by asking tourists about their religion. Such an incident is unfortunate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are all standing with the families of the deceased and injured in this attack. The entire country should stand united,” commented Bawankule.

